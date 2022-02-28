Senior Connect
RAW VIDEO: Boat erupts into flames at South Harbor Village Marina

Oak Island Water Rescue and Fire Department helped put out a boat fire late Sunday night.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Fire Department and Water Rescue crews responded to a boat fire at the South Harbor Village Marina just before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 28.

You can watch the mast fall in the user submitted video above and see the footage provided by Oak Island Water Rescue below.

Crews used a drone to get a good handle on the boat’s status and possible risks. Responding boats included a USCG Boat, a TowBoat US, and a SFD Boat 390. The United States Coast Guard Station in Oak Island, several fire departments and Brunswick County EMS coordinated to properly respond to the fire.

According to a Town of Oak Island media release, the fire was controlled after about two hours. The 40-45 foot long sailboat was “completely consumed by fire.” A person who may have been the boat’s owner was transported away by Brunswick County EMS after attempting to stop the fire, and their condition is unknown. No other injuries have been reported.

Just prior to midnight Oak Island Water Rescue was dispatched to assist Oak Island Fire Department with a boat fire at the South Harbor Village Marina. OIWR responded with Boat 4490 and positioned to launch from the Wildlife Boat Ramp on Fish Factory Rd. With the USCG Boat, TowBoat US, and SFD Boat 390 on scene, we did not need to launch 4490. We did launch our drone to get an aerial view of the boat and surrounding area. This information/drone video was helpful to the Incident Commander in determining the boat’s position and distance from other potential exposures. Numerous agencies including USCG Station Oak Island, multiple mutual aid fire departments and BC EMS assisted. The strong partnership between the agencies provided for a coordinated response tonight. This video shows OIFD/SFD firefighters on the 29’ Small Response Boat from Coast Guard Station Oak Island.

Posted by Oak Island Water Rescue on Sunday, February 27, 2022

