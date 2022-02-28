RAW VIDEO: Boat erupts into flames at South Harbor Village Marina
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Fire Department and Water Rescue crews responded to a boat fire at the South Harbor Village Marina just before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 28.
You can watch the mast fall in the user submitted video above and see the footage provided by Oak Island Water Rescue below.
Crews used a drone to get a good handle on the boat’s status and possible risks. Responding boats included a USCG Boat, a TowBoat US, and a SFD Boat 390. The United States Coast Guard Station in Oak Island, several fire departments and Brunswick County EMS coordinated to properly respond to the fire.
According to a Town of Oak Island media release, the fire was controlled after about two hours. The 40-45 foot long sailboat was “completely consumed by fire.” A person who may have been the boat’s owner was transported away by Brunswick County EMS after attempting to stop the fire, and their condition is unknown. No other injuries have been reported.
