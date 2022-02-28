‘To protect and to serve’: Whiteville woman recalls her days as the first female Black fire fighter

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - When Mable Munn walks into the Whiteville Fire Department, people take notice, but that wasn’t always the case.

“I would walk in here into the fire station and no one — a certain group — wouldn’t speak to me, but that didn’t bother me, that didn’t stop me,” Munn said.

Munn was the first female Black fire fighter in Columbus County.

“I did everything those men did,” Munn said. “I know how to put the hose on the racks — they taught me how to use the air packs. But, one thing I didn’t do was drive the truck.”

She started volunteering at the Whiteville Fire Department back in September of 1979 with a goal of making a difference in the community. Munn said back in those days, they got paid for their service, but that wasn’t always the case.

“To protect and to serve, that’s what that means,” Munn said.

Munn was back to visit the fire station on Monday, recalling her early days as a fire fighter and the effort she put in to give back. Even though it was challenging, Munn said it as all worth it.

“Stuff I learned while I was at the fire department — it’s still with me, it don’t never leave you — you always remember what you’re supposed to do,” Munn said.

Munn worked as a nursing assistant at a local nursing home when she decided that she wanted to continue giving back to her community as a volunteer fire fighter. She says she checked a lot of boxes in her more than 14 years at the department, but she wishes she could have driven the fire truck just one time.

“I think my most enjoyable days being at the fire department was just getting to know people in general,” Munn said. “And it’s good to know it’s how we saved lives.”

