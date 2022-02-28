Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina is accused of trafficking drugs while on duty in his patrol car.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Kevin Rodriguez, 33, with the Raleigh Police Department, allegedly met with a confidential source for a drug exchange on Jan. 24, 2022.

Rodriguez was in his marked Raleigh Police Department patrol car and was carrying his duty firearm at the time.

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.

Rodriguez was charged with distribution of a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison if convicted, and a maximum of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after being shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after shooting in Wilmington
Gas prices have gone up almost 31 cents in the last month in North Carolina.
Gas prices on the rise again in North Carolina
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.
Columbus Co. Sheriff: “Elaborate ruse” was orchestrated by “Spivey and his band of misfits”
Chadbourn community reacting to the latest news of Spivey arrested in South Carolina.
‘He crossed a line he cannot cross back over’: Chadbourn community reacts to latest Anthony Spivey arrest

Latest News

People gathered in Madrid on Sunday to protest the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Ukrainian sailor tries to sink superyacht of Russian boss
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is applying for his country to join the European Union.
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
The International Olympic Committee on Monday called on Russian and Belarusian athletes to be...
Russia facing sports isolation over invasion of Ukraine
Amid Russia's Ukraine invasion, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, used some choice words to describe...
Romney calls Putin 'a small, feral-eyed man'
If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. License...
Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help