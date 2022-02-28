Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning mild with minimal rain chances

By Claire Fry
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunday and Sunday night rain amounted to 0.35 inches at Wilmington and most of the Cape Fear Region netted similar beneficial tallies. The Port City now carries slightly slimmer month-to-date and year-to-date rainfall deficits of 2.10 and 1.77 inches, respectively. As we wrap up February, we find daily highs ran about four degrees above normal for the month.

Bright and dry skies returned on Monday. Temperatures responded to the rays with afternoon highs peaking in the 50s to around 60. Brisk north breezes, occasionally gusting to around 15 mph, round-out your forecast for this final evening of February. Temperatures are expected to plummet into the upper 30s and 40s.

Warmer conditions are on the way heading into tomorrow. Highs are set to rise into the upper 60s with less clouds and more sunshine. Warmer 70s are likely for Wednesday and Thursday. Take a good look into a mainly dry start to March with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

