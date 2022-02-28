First Alert Forecast: temperatures turning mild with minimal rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunday and Sunday night rain amounted to 0.35 inches at Wilmington and most of the Cape Fear Region netted similar beneficial tallies. The Port City now carries slightly slimmer month-to-date and year-to-date rainfall deficits of 2.10 and 1.77 inches, respectively. As we wrap up February, we find daily highs ran about four degrees above normal for the month.

Bright and dry skies returned on Monday. Temperatures responded to the rays with afternoon highs peaking in the 50s to around 60. Brisk north breezes, occasionally gusting to around 15 mph, round-out your forecast for this final evening of February. Temperatures are expected to plummet into the upper 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow is the first day of March. We consider this the beginning of Meteorological Spring. The first few days will feel like spring in SE NC. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/sbrojdFeVv — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) March 1, 2022

Warmer conditions are on the way heading into tomorrow. Highs are set to rise into the upper 60s with less clouds and more sunshine. Warmer 70s are likely for Wednesday and Thursday. Take a good look into a mainly dry start to March with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

