First Alert Forecast: after Sunday showers, default dryness returns

Your First Alert Forecast from early Mon., Feb. 28, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunday and Sunday night rain amounted to 0.35 inches at Wilmington and most of the Cape Fear Region netted similar beneficial tallies. The Port City now carries slightly slimmer month-to-date and year-to-date rainfall deficits of 1.98 and 1.65 inches, respectively.

Bright and dry skies have returned this Monday. The sun will not set until 6:07 p.m. and temperatures will have responded to the rays with afternoon highs in the 50s to around 60. Brisk north breezes, occasionally gusting to around 15 mph, round-out your forecast for this final day of February.

Take a good look into a mainly dry start to March with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

