First Alert Forecast: after Sunday showers, default dryness returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunday and Sunday night rain amounted to 0.35 inches at Wilmington and most of the Cape Fear Region netted similar beneficial tallies. The Port City now carries slightly slimmer month-to-date and year-to-date rainfall deficits of 1.98 and 1.65 inches, respectively.

Sunday's rain tallied to 0.1 to 0.5 inches for most of the Cape Fear Region. I was able to scrounge up a few slightly higher totals from cooperative observers in southern Brunswick County, though. It was a nice rain. pic.twitter.com/dDWm9KjQoU — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) February 28, 2022

Bright and dry skies have returned this Monday. The sun will not set until 6:07 p.m. and temperatures will have responded to the rays with afternoon highs in the 50s to around 60. Brisk north breezes, occasionally gusting to around 15 mph, round-out your forecast for this final day of February.

Pretty late winter day... pic.twitter.com/wDTjP3PtXi — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) February 28, 2022

Take a good look into a mainly dry start to March with your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

