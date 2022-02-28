Senior Connect
Carolina Beach paid parking begins Tuesday

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday, March 1 marks the first day of the new paid parking rules for Carolina Beach and it’s also the deadline to buy a 2022 Freeman Park annual pass.

Drivers will have to pay for parking at town-operated lots every day of the week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Anyone who lives or owns property in Carolina Beach can buy a digital parking pass at Town Hall, the parking office at 1708 Canal Drive or at Carolina Beach’s website.

Until Tuesday, you can buy a 2022 Freeman Park permit online here and pick it up at the 1708 Canal Drive parking office or Town Hall.

