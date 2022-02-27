Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain chances spike, cool temperatures remain until...

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Feb. 27, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast this weekend. A passing cold front has left clouds and much cooler temperatures in its wake: highs only made it in the lower 50s for Saturday. Expect low pressure to bring about more scattered showers with cool overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Changes arise heading into the new week and the first few days of March. Drier conditions and milder temperatures are on the way! Catch these details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Don’t forget, you can always extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App for any location in the continental US.

