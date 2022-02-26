UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One woman is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting on S. 5th Avenue in Wilmington early Saturday morning.

At 1:36 a.m., Wilmington Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of S. 5th Avenue. There, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Crews worked to save her life, but she eventually succumbed to that injury.

Police arrested Keisha Baldwin, 30, and charged her with First Degree Murder. She is also charged with Assault by Pointing a Gun for an incident that happened earlier Saturday morning at a hotel on market street. Baldwin’s bond information is not yet available.

“Cooperation is key. It takes an entire community coming together to ensure that those responsible for violent acts are held accountable for their actions,” said Police Chief Donny Williams. “I’m very proud of the women and men of the Wilmington Police Department and the efforts they put in last night to start the process of holding the person accountable who was responsible for this senseless act of violence.”

Chief Williams also thanked the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Baldwin.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the victims friends and family during this difficult time,” Williams said.

An early morning shooting left one woman dead on S. 5th Avenue. (WECT)

Keisha Baldwin (Wilmington Police Department)

