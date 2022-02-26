Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after shooting in Wilmington

A woman died after being shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A woman died after being shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One woman is dead and another is charged with murder after a shooting on S. 5th Avenue in Wilmington early Saturday morning.

At 1:36 a.m., Wilmington Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of S. 5th Avenue. There, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Crews worked to save her life, but she eventually succumbed to that injury.

Police arrested Keisha Baldwin, 30, and charged her with First Degree Murder. She is also charged with Assault by Pointing a Gun for an incident that happened earlier Saturday morning at a hotel on market street. Baldwin’s bond information is not yet available.

“Cooperation is key. It takes an entire community coming together to ensure that those responsible for violent acts are held accountable for their actions,” said Police Chief Donny Williams. “I’m very proud of the women and men of the Wilmington Police Department and the efforts they put in last night to start the process of holding the person accountable who was responsible for this senseless act of violence.”

Chief Williams also thanked the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Baldwin.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the victims friends and family during this difficult time,” Williams said.

An early morning shooting left one woman dead on S. 5th Avenue.
An early morning shooting left one woman dead on S. 5th Avenue.(WECT)
Keisha Baldwin
Keisha Baldwin(Wilmington Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey arrested (via Horry County Police Department)
‘I didn’t harbor him’: Former NC police chief arrested at aunt’s home in Loris after faking death
Debbie Sasser and Dean Sasser
Two more arrests in connection with Spivey case
Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.
Columbus Co. Sheriff: “Elaborate ruse” was orchestrated by “Spivey and his band of misfits”
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults

Latest News

Crowds gather to honor the 246th anniversary of The Battle of Moores Creek Bridge.
Historians help commemorate 246th anniversary of The Battle of Moores Creek Bridge
Thanks to a big donation, Heidi's Hope for Homeless Animals' Pet Food Bank is expanding its...
Donation helps pet shelter extend its outreach
Attorney General announces final approval of $26 billion opioid settlement
A big donation helps feed animals in Pender County
A big donation helps feed animals in Pender County