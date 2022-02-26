Senior Connect
Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development holds Mobile Mammography Clinic

Breast cancer screenings were provided for medically underserved residents.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development held a mobile mammography clinic at their Pender county location on Saturday.

They partnered with Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center to provide free breast cancer screenings, part of their Community Health Program.

The clinic on Saturday provided these screenings to medically underserved individuals from counties in Southeastern North Carolina.

“This event is possible thanks to Mt. Calvary’s continued and ever-growing partnership with Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Their commitment and support to bring this vital testing and educational opportunity to the citizens of our community is truly commendable and aligns with our mission of partnerships and providing resources to those most at risk and in need,” said President of Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Dr. Jimmy T. Tate.

