Historians help commemorate 246th anniversary of The Battle of Moores Creek Bridge

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Historians from across the southeast have travelled to Pender County this weekend to help commemorate the 246th anniversary of The Battle of Moores Creek Bridge, remembering one of the most significant victories for the Patriots in the Revolutionary War.

The weekend of events at Moore’s Creek National Battlefield near Currie began with a solemn ceremony of laying wreaths at monuments erected in the battlefield, honoring the men who fought and died during the battle on February 27, 1776. Historians also paid respects to the women of the Lower Cape Fear region who supported the effort, along with the Scottish Highlanders and other loyalists who joined in the Patriots’ effort on that fateful day.

Representatives from groups in North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Indiana took part in paying respects at the monument named in honor of Private John Grady, a native of Duplin County who was the only Patriot to die during the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge. It is the oldest monument in the national park, dating back to 1857.

The National Park Service’s website includes a description of the battle:

“In the early morning hours of February 27, 1776, Loyalist forces charged across a partially dismantled Moores Creek Bridge. Beyond the bridge, nearly 1,000 North Carolina Patriots waited quietly with cannons and muskets poised to fire. This battle marked the last broadsword charge by Scottish Highlanders and the first significant victory for the Patriots in the American Revolution.”

Congressman David Rouzer was the keynote speaker for the event.

The weekend’s events will also include demonstrations of how the battle unfolded, along with opportunities for visitors to tour battlefield encampments, see demonstrations of colonial weapons, blacksmithing, writing with quill and ink and candle making. The battle commemoration programs at are scheduled at Noon and 3:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday’s schedule will also include performances by the Tryon Palace Fife and Drum Corps.

The event is free and runs from 10:00am to 4:00pm on both days.

