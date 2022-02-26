First Alert Forecast: cloudy & cool weekend, rain chances set to rise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast this weekend. Despite southerly breezes and ample sunshine, Wilmington fell short of a record high Friday. That chance was the closest we’ll come to challenging highs for at least the next ten days.

A passing cold front has left clouds and much cooler temperatures in its wake. Highs only made it in the middle 50s for Saturday. Most clouds will be rain-free but low pressure will bring about scattered showers for Sunday, and cooler lower and middle 50-degree highs.

Wilmington just missed a record high on Friday. Meanwhile it was sea fog and highs in the 60s from North Myrtle Beach to Oak Island . Behind a cold front it will be clouds and highs in the 50s this weekend. Rain chances ramp up for Sunday. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/Q0E8ZrCBiR — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) February 25, 2022

Catch these details, including the first few days of March, in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Don’t forget, you can always extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App for any location in the continental US.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.