Donation helps pet shelter extend its outreach

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks to a big donation, Heidi’s Hope for Homeless Animals’ Pet Food Bank is expanding its outreach.

The expansion began today with a tractor trailer full of dog and cat food.

The pet food bank works to distribute pet food and supplies across the community and makes sure that pets can stay with the families that love them.

“It’s really tragic when a owner comes in and the sole reason for having to give up their pets is because they simply can’t afford to feed that animal,” said manager of Pender County Animal Shelter Jewell Horton. “And so programs like this where we can say hey if you can’t feed fluffy here is an option where you can keep your pet keep them out of the shelter because intake numbers have been staggering high year after year since COVID started and this is just a great opportunity to help stop that.”

The pet food bank distributes pet supplies to a variety of organizations across the community, including the New Hanover County Department of Social Services and Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

