College student runs the Wilmington Marathon for the fallen heroes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On a chilly Saturday morning, thousands of people laced up their running shoes for the Wilmington Marathon.

Connor Larson, a 22-year-old University of South Carolina student, ran for a cause bigger than beating his personal time.

“When I decided to run the marathon, I didn’t just want to run it,” said Larson. “I wanted to do it for something and include my non-profit.”

Larson carried the American flag for 26 miles, with six non-profits listed on them that all benefit fallen service members and their families.

He is the social and digital media coordinator for Operation Deep Blue, an organization that does long-distance sea kayaking expeditions for law enforcement, first responders, and military service members who have died in the line of duty.

“The flag to me represents the unity of an amazing country,” Larson said. “And all the people that I’m running the marathon for, they make sacrifices every single day to represent what this flag represents.”

Larson made the trip to Wilmington from Columbia, S.C., this weekend to run his first marathon carrying the American flag the entire race.

“It was definitely a little windy,” said Larson. “It was very motivating, just running with it. I got a lot of great energy, the people loved it. It was just a great experience.”

Larson says this is the first of many races he plans to run carrying the flag, and hopes it encourages other people to get involved with non-profit organizations in their communities.

“Never forget our fallen heroes, and never forget the ones who make the sacrifice for our freedom,” Larson said.

To find out how to get involved with Operation Deep Blue, click here.

