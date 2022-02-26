Senior Connect
Attorney General announces final approval of $26 billion opioid settlement

Attorney General announces final approval of $26 Billion opioid settlement
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced Friday the final approval of the $26 billion dollar opioid agreement against three major pharmaceutical distributors.

Stein was part of a group of attorneys general from across the country to seek money for years of distributing harmful and addiction-causing painkillers.

North Carolina will get $750 million with money going to communities to support treatment and recovery options.

Stein says he is not done yet when it comes to holding these companies accountable.

“We are actually going after other companies as well so we hope that we get more resources to bring to bear on the crisis. but here’s what I know — there will be people alive next year that otherwise wouldn’t have made it through this year because of this settlement and that’s a critical positive step forward,” said Stein.

All counties in the state along with 47 towns and cities will get a share of the money. New Hanover County is due to get $18 million dollars.

