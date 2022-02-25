Wilmington sues downtown marina developer for years of unpaid zoning violations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is once again engaged in a legal battle against the developer of the marina at the north side of the city’s Riverwalk, this time, suing for $45,000 in unpaid fines from zoning violations that could have been avoided.

The rift between the city and Northern Riverfront Marina and Hotel, LLLP has been ongoing for years following a broken promise by the developer to install permanent bathrooms on the Riverwalk.

The latest lawsuit was filed by the city in October of 2021, and alleges the developer, back in 2016, placed ‘multiple shipping containers on the property in order to provide showers and restrooms for their marina customers and to serve as offices for the marina.’

The city claims these shipping containers did not comply with floodplain regulations and were in violation of city code. They were required to sit 11-feet off the ground in order to be in compliance, however, they were not. These structures were also not in compliance with ADA regulations.

As of February 25, 2022, at least one shipping container and one trailer remains on the property.

Years in the making

According to the suit the violations have been occurring since 2016, but it took years for the City of Wilmington to get involved.

Three years after the developer installed the containers, in 2019, the city’s zoning administrator Kathryn Thurston and a code enforcement officer met with Charles Schoninger, the registered agent for the developers.

Following that discussion on March 19, 2019, the city agreed to give Schoninger about a month to remove the structures to avoid any civil citations. However, at the next inspection the city claims the structures remained.

“Officer Barham was given assurances by on-site representatives of the property owners that some or all of the shipping containers would be removed within the next few days, so no civil citation was issued on that date,” according to the lawsuit.

The next month the city found that one trailer in question had been removed; however, there were still multiple shipping containers remaining. In response to the lack of action the city issued a civil citation for $100.

In July of 2019, another citation was issued for $100 and in August, a fine of $4,000 was levied against the developer since they failed to remove the structures. Over the next several months the city issued thousands of dollars worth of citations against the developer, but in 2020, things changed.

“During the 2020 calendar year, there were no additional citations issued to the property owners, although the property remained in violation,” the lawsuit reads.

Why the city backed off issuing citations is not clear.

A broken agreement

The next year, in April of 2021 the city and the developer entered into a settlement agreement.

“The agreement addressed multiple issues existing between the city and the property owners, including the outstanding zoning violations on the property. In the agreement, the property owners acknowledged responsibility for the trailers situated on the property in a flood plain area, and agreed that they had been assessed fines to date by the city in the amount of $25,300,” according to the suit.

However, the agreement cleared the developer of all of the previous fines, provided the structures were removed by June 1, 2021. An extension was granted by the city to move that date to July 1, 2021, but still, the developers did not move the buildings.

By late July, 2021, the structures were still on the marina’s property and the fines resumed. This time, for $2,600 representing a $200 a day fine for 13 days of violation for breaching the agreement. This pattern of fines continued until late October of 2021.

Following the 10th citation, the city sent a letter to the property owners requesting the full amount of money be paid to the city due to violating the settlement agreement.

In total, as of the filing date of the lawsuit the property owners have paid a grand total of $100 in fines for the first citation. That left an outstanding balance of $45,400 owed to the city; however, it’s clear the property owners never paid since the city is now suing for that amount, plus interest and the costs of filing the proceedings and attorney’s fees.

Schoninger responded to a request for comment saying he was unable to comment on pending litigation. The City of Wilmington also said they could not comment.

As for agreeing to waive the fines in the past, City of Wilmington Spokesman Jerrod Patterson said, “The practice of the city is to evaluate every case on its individual merits and when possible to seek practical compliance over solely punitive action.”

