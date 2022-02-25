Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd(Carteret County Public School System)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Transportation Safety Board says there were no distress calls or a declaration of an emergency before a private plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean two weeks ago, killing all eight people on board.

The NTSB today released its preliminary report on the February 13th crash of the Pilatus PC-12 three miles off Drum Inlet in Carteret County. It does not say what may have caused the deadly crash.

The plane was flying from Engelhard to Beaufort, bringing a group of East Carteret High School students back from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County.

The NTSB said the plane, piloted by Teen Rawls, was diverted by air traffic controllers because restricted military airspace over the Pamlico Sound was active.

The controller alerted Rawls that he was about to enter restricted airspace, but there was no response, at first. Military aircraft in the area were then told to stay above 4,000 feet.

Several minutes later Rawls explained that he “was trying to get out” and unable to receive any radio transmissions.

A few minutes after that, the controller told Rawls that the airspace was no longer restricted and was cleared for landing at the Beaufort airport.

The NTSB said the last radio transmission from the plane was at 1:58 p.m. with the aircraft at 1,700 feet.

Three minutes later, the controller called the airplane because its altitude was at 4,700 feet and climbing quickly. The NTSB said the pilot never responded to the calls. A minute later radar contact with the plane was lost.

The report said Rawls held a commercial pilot certificate and reported more than 3,000 hours of flight experience, while the right passenger had a student pilot certificate.

Federal officials say an examination of the wreckage is awaitng recovery of the aircraft.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after being shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after shooting in Wilmington
Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey arrested (via Horry County Police Department)
‘I didn’t harbor him’: Former NC police chief arrested at aunt’s home in Loris after faking death
Debbie Sasser and Dean Sasser
Two more arrests in connection with Spivey case
Anthony Spivey is taken into custody in Loris, S.C. on Feb. 24.
Columbus Co. Sheriff: “Elaborate ruse” was orchestrated by “Spivey and his band of misfits”

Latest News

Crowds gather to honor the 246th anniversary of The Battle of Moores Creek Bridge.
Historians help commemorate 246th anniversary of The Battle of Moores Creek Bridge
A woman died after being shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after shooting in Wilmington
Thanks to a big donation, Heidi's Hope for Homeless Animals' Pet Food Bank is expanding its...
Donation helps pet shelter extend its outreach
Attorney General announces final approval of $26 billion opioid settlement
A big donation helps feed animals in Pender County
A big donation helps feed animals in Pender County