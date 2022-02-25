Marjorie K. Eastman says security, economy, education are biggest issues in current senate race

Marjorie K. Eastman, a republican candidate running to succeed Richard Burr as U.S. senator, says security, the economy and education are the biggest issues.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Marjorie K. Eastman is one of the republican candidates running to succeed Richard Burr as a U.S. senator from North Carolina. A veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, Eastman deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The nation’s security is one of what she considers to be the top issues in her first campaign for elected office.

“The three issues that I keep hearing the most are security, economy and education,” Eastman said in an interview in the WECT Studios. “I’ve got to tell you, starting with security, that’s the reason I got into this race. It was the tipping point, as I call it, last August, when Afghanistan fell. We all just watched mortified. That was my tipping point, that disastrous withdrawal, and we are now seeing the ripple effects of what’s going on in Ukraine and Russia, because of that failure of leadership. So, as a soldier at heart, which I always will be, I want to run towards the fight and the fight right now as a U.S. Senate, where our senate is deadlocked at 50/50. And if we don’t send the right person, our state and our nation is going to tip, and so we need to send a leader not another career politician.”

Eastman faces an uphill climb to her party’s nomination. She is running against three experienced candidates who have held office in Washington, DC and North Carolina, and have raised more funding for their senate campaigns. The married mom does not look at it as a drawback, though. She embraces her outsider status as a positive.

“I am going to be the Ronald Reagan, ‘big-tent’ republican,” Eastman says when asked where she would fall in her stance on the issues. “All of the other career politicians I am running against, they all have ‘verticals’ in the types of republicans they are attracted to, I just think that’s not our party. Our party does amazing things, and we are a big party. I am working hard to earn the vote from everyone who identifies themselves as ‘Hey, I like free markets. I think peace through strength works. I think limited government it smart, and makes sense’. So, when you fall upon the same ideals, and we have a values match, then let’s go be on a mission together. That’s my attitude.”

The full interview with Marjorie K. Eastman covered several other issues, including the current foreign policy crisis with Russia, inflation in the U.S. economy, the Environmental Protection Agency’s handling of GenX, and the potential of wind farms being located off the southeastern North Carolina coast.

WECT has reached out to other leading candidates for the republican nomination in the U.S. Senate race and will conduct similar interviews with those candidates should they accept the invitation.

