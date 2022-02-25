Senior Connect
‘He crossed a line he cannot cross back over’: Chadbourn community reacts to latest Anthony Spivey arrest

Some neighbors say they hope Spivey isn’t out on the streets of Chadbourn ever again
By Mara McJilton
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - After Anthony Spivey’s latest arrest, many people in the Chadbourn community said they were not surprised when he was found alive because they didn’t believe that Spivey killed himself from the beginning.

Spivey was once a leader in this town as police chief, but one person I spoke to said he essentially lost respect for Spivey after the allegations of stealing things out of the evidence lockers. Since then, one man says things have spiraled out of control for Spivey.

“I mean, I got hate in my heart, but like I said, I don’t have no taste for him. I give a man a chance, but you mess up one time, that’s the last time — you don’t get a second chance from me,” said Chadbourn resident Rudolph Yages. “And, it depends on what you do, but this case here? He crossed a line he cannot cross back over.”

Yages says he’s lived in the town for 45 years and he has never seen anything like this.

“He should get the worst because he should have known better. I don’t have no sympathy for him. He’s just a sorry disgrace in my eyes,” Yages said.

Now, some neighbors say they hope Spivey isn’t out on the streets of Chadbourn ever again.

