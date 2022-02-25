First Alert Forecast: cloudier and much cooler for the weekend, rain chance arrives Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday evening! Wilmington just missed a record high today as sunshine and southwesterly breezes pushed the high at ILM up to 81. Those same southwesterly breezes coming off the ocean produced sea fog and highs in the 60s along the beaches of Brunswick County. A strong cold front arriving this evening will change everything for the weekend.

Wilmington just missed a record high on Friday. Meanwhile it was sea fog and highs in the 60s from North Myrtle Beach to Oak Island . Behind a cold front it will be clouds and highs in the 50s this weekend. Rain chances ramp up for Sunday. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/Q0E8ZrCBiR — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) February 25, 2022

While perhaps not zero, the coverage of showers ought to stay low across the Cape Fear Region through Saturday. Sunday, however, holds a more promising rain signal, though not 100%, as a wave of low pressure sloshes a ribbon of moisture over the established cool air. Most of southeast North Carolina is now in a moderate drought so lets hope this chance comes through. Highs are set to plummet down to the 50s over the weekend with mostly cloudy or overcast skies and northeast breezes. Sunshine and milder 60s return next week.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

