Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office locates body on Cape Fear River

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office who were searching for a missing woman Friday afternoon discovered a body on the Cape Fear River.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were searching for 68-year-old Willie Jean Teal, who was reported missing on Feb. 12. Teal’s property in the 1700 block of River Road backs up to the Cape Fear River and officials say several of her personal items were located by the riverbank.

“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office discovered a white female within the vicinity of where she was reported missing,” a news release states. “An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh. The cause of death is undetermined at this time along with positive identification.”

