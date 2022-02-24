Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

A William Anthony Spivey was booked by Horry County PD

A William Anthony Spivey has been booked by the Horry County PD
A William Anthony Spivey has been booked by the Horry County PD(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A William Anthony Spivey was booked by the Horry County PD at 1:12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center according to their website.

Crews in Columbus County have been searching for former Chadbourn police chief William Anthony Spivey for several days after he went missing on Sunday.

WECT has reached out for more details, and this story will be updated as more information is available.

Learn more about the search

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The part of the Riverwalk where a car entered the Cape Fear River is taped off and the public...
UPDATE: Car that crashed into the river in downtown Wilmington is pulled from the water
Investigators seized approximately 42lbs marijuana, two handguns, and over $100K in US currency.
NHCSO search warrant leads to seizure of 42lbs marijuana, guns and over $100,000 cash
The car that was hit went off the road and into the church, coming to rest at the altar.
Car crashes into church, through the sanctuary, stops at altar
District Attorney Jon David met with Sheriff Jody Greene and others Tuesday morning.
Crews continue search for former Chadbourn police chief

Latest News

Car crashes into a church, comes to rest at the altar
Car crashes into a church, comes to rest at the altar
New dashboard examines social health factors for the Cape Fear region
Cape Fear Collective launches new community health tool
The car that was hit went off the road and into the church, coming to rest at the altar.
Car crashes into church, through the sanctuary, stops at altar
New Hanover County DHHS Building
New dashboard examines social health factors for the Cape Fear region