First Alert Forecast: tumultuous temperatures, rain risks

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a tumultuous temperature pattern as a front seesaws across the Cape Fear Region. For Thursday, expect a wide range of highs of 68-76 on most of the mainland and 60-68 closer to the coast. Warmer southwesterlies will come roaring back Friday with mainland highs of 76-84 and a coastal range of 68-76. Cooler northeasterlies will pin high temperatures universally lower Saturday: upper 50s and lower 60s.

While perhaps not zero, the coverage of showers ought to stay low across the Cape Fear Region Thursday through Saturday. Sunday holds a more promising rain signal, though not 100%, as a wave of low pressure sloshes a ribbon of moisture over the established cool air. The Cape Fear Region could use some rain, so hopefully this system comes through. Wilmington, for example, is running rainfall deficits of 1.9 inches since February 1 and 2.7 inches since December 1.

Catch more details and peek into March in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can always extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

