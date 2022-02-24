Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Car crashes into church, through the sanctuary, stops at altar

The car that was hit went off the road and into the church, coming to rest at the altar.
The car that was hit went off the road and into the church, coming to rest at the altar.(WECT)
By Frances Weller and WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - A car crashed into a church Wednesday evening after another vehicle ran into the back of it, according to the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Supply.

Rev. Jessie Mooney, Jr., the pastor at Mt. Pisgah says it was a godsend no one was sitting in the church at the time of the crash.

“We’re very fortunate that the people who were supposed to be sitting right where the car came through weren’t there yet,” Rev. Mooney says. “We have prayer service every Wednesday night. If people had been there it would have been really bad.”

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Prayer service was set to begin at 7 p.m.

Pastor Mooney says the SUV plowed through the section where people sit on Wednesday nights.

“It came right through the double doors. It ended up all the way to the altar,” Rev. Mooney said.

The highway patrol said a car was trying to make a left-hand turn and hit the car that ended up in the church. The car that was hit went off the road and ended up in the church located at 494 Mt Pisgah Rd. There was one person in each vehicle and both had minor injuries.

The trooper said the driver that caused the crash was cited for failure to yield.

Rev. Mooney says members of the congregation met in another room after the crash to discuss what they would do for services Sunday. Meanwhile, he says they are counting their blessings.

“Had people been sitting in that section of the church, they would have been seriously injured or worse.”

Rev. Jessie Mooney and his wife were preparing for Wednesday night prayer service at the time...
Rev. Jessie Mooney and his wife were preparing for Wednesday night prayer service at the time of the crash. They were not injured(wect)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The part of the Riverwalk where a car entered the Cape Fear River is taped off and the public...
UPDATE: Car that crashed into the river in downtown Wilmington is pulled from the water
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
District Attorney Jon David met with Sheriff Jody Greene and others Tuesday morning.
Crews continue search for former Chadbourn police chief
The items retrieved from the investigation.
Pender County Sheriff’s Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide

Latest News

New Hanover County DHHS Building
New dashboard examines social health factors for the Cape Fear region
Port City United
Laying the foundation to combat violence: A first look at New Hanover County’s newest department, Port City United
County leaders find home for new community command center
Port City United finds home for community command center
Two arrested following drug bust, seizure of 42lbs of marijuana, guns, and money
Two arrested following drug bust, seizure of 42lbs of marijuana, guns, and money