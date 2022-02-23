Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Pender County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for multiple charges of trafficking cocaine among other drug related charges.

According to online records, Servando Mendoza and Ofelia Santana Medrano were booked under identical bonds of $1.5 million. WECT has reached out to the sheriff’s office to confirm if their arrests are related.

Mendoza, 35, was charged with possessing Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia (not marijuana), three counts of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

Santana Medrano, 32, was arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine, schedule II controlled substance felony and drug paraphernalia (not marijuana). She was also charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.