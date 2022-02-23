Sketches presented for possible new schools for New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Preparing for growth is something every agency in southeastern North Carolina has to do on a near daily basis, including the local school districts.

Last spring, leaders approved funds to sketch out plans for new schools in New Hanover County. Eleven months later, school board members and county commissioners have seen presentations with preliminary schematic designs.

While the projects still don’t have funding, multiple design firms have delivered their ideas for the new Riverlights Elementary, the new Pine Valley Elementary and major renovations to Mary C. Williams.

With the design and bidding process taking a year and 18 months allotted for construction, district staff have to spell out their priorities early.

The new Pine Valley Elementary School would replace the old one, which would then be demolished.

Riverlights Elementary is proposed to be built on land set aside from the Riverlights developer in 2017, anticipating the county’s growth. Workers are already building roads, water and sewer infrastructure on the 15-acre tract next to Arrowhead Park.

The staff and kids now in Mary C Williams Elementary, which was built in the 1970′s, would move into Riverlights Elementary when the school is completed.

From there, comprehensive renovations would begin at Mary C Williams to transform it into a dedicated Pre-K center, including EC classrooms, a child nutrition kitchen, and professional development space for the school district’s staff.

The plan lines up with the county’s plans to expand Pre-K in our region, eventually aiming to move the majority of the children into a few dedicated Pre-K centers, rather than trying to fit those classrooms into existing K-5 elementary schools.

Eddie Anderson, New Hanover County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations, explains the hopes for the county’s youngest students are dependent on how well the district can manage the growth in the K-12 schools, and the ever-changing construction landscape. The building industry is already proving to be a challenge.

“Our construction cost has gone up about 60 to 70 percent, so that, obviously, is alarming and requires us to back up and take a look at funding opportunities and how we can move forward with this project,” said Anderson. “Costs have gone up significantly. Materials, supply chain issues, labor shortages, just inflation. Everyone is experiencing it, construction is no different.”

Red Flags up on Mary C Williams Renovations

Cost also plays into the decision to move forward with renovations at Mary C. Williams Elementary.

The existing campus was constructed in the 70′s and while it will require $13 million dollars to revamp everything, including its plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems, that cost is far less than it would take to start over.

The design of Mary C Williams is cause for concern for school board members and commissioners.

Unlike the district’s other self-contained buildings, the campus is a pod-style setup, meaning it’s made up of seven different buildings. Students and staff must go outside to gain access to each of the pods. The preliminary plan for the renovations keep that setup.

“We were told repeatedly that is not a safe design,” said school board member Judy Justice on February 1.

“We’re concerned about the safety aspect of it,” added school board member Stefanie Adams in the same meeting.

“I’m not convinced it’s a good investment to stay with that pod structure. It doesn’t make sense in today’s world,” echoed New Hanover County commissioner Rob Zapple Monday after seeing the design presentation.

“In light of Sandy Hook, we had many conversations years ago about future builds being self contained to make a safer environment,” said Commissioner Barfield. “I thought our goal was to get away from that. Seeing as we’ve torn down College Park, built a new school there that was self contained, torn down Blair Elementary, built a school that was self contained, two schools in Castle Hayne that are self contained, Porters Neck, which is self contained. Looking at pods style, especially for Pre-K kids, which are the most vulnerable, can create challenges when it comes to safety.”

The schools of the past simply weren’t designed for today’s dangers, but the district believes design and fencing improvements included in the multi-million dollar overhaul could ensure the campus stays secure.

“If it was a blank site we wouldn’t be building pods today. Given the increase in construction and timing and funding, we felt renovations were 37 percent of the cost of new construction, so we went that direction.” said Anderson.

With the feedback from the boards in hand, the district staff has turned their attention to seeking funding to give the project possibilities a chance to become reality.

“We’re very early in the process. These projects are far from being a done deal, but we’re very excited about them and we want to move forward,” said Anderson.

On Monday, the commissioners approved the school district’s request to apply for a grant through the state department of public instruction. The application is due to the DPI in March, and the district should hear back about the funds in April.

If everything is approved, the new schools could be complete in 2025 at the earliest, and the renovations could wrap up at Mary C. Williams by 2026.

