BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One of the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near College Road NE will be closed until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

NCDOT explains on Twitter that crews will be working on slope protection near the road. As always, drivers are advised to use caution and slow down around work crews.

