Over 7,500 gallons of sludge enters Smith Creek after work incident

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction crews working for the NCDOT severed an 8-inch pipe that moved water treatment residuals from the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant to the Northside Wastewater Treatment Plant at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb 21.

The residuals, which mostly consist of water and particulate material removed from the Cape Fear River during treatment, are known “sludge.” According to CFUPA, current estimates place the amount of sludge which entered Smith Creek at around 7,650 gallons.

The severed pipe section is below the bridge on Cornelius Harnett Drive that runs over Smith Creek. An NCDOT contractor has been assigned to repair the pipe, and CFPUA is storing the residuals at the plant as workers prepare a temporary truck hauling operation. CFPUA has notified the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality of the break.

