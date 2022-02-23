NHCSO search warrant leads to seizure of 42lbs marijuana, guns and over $100,000 cash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at an apartment on Jean Rabin Way February 18 and seized approximately 42lbs of marijuana, two handguns, and over 100,000 in U.S. currency.

The warrant was served after NHCSO Gang Unit received information about unusual activity at the residence connected with narcotic distribution.

Deandrez Robbins and Alexis Johnson, who reside at the address, were arrested and received multiple charges.

Trafficking marijuana by possession

Trafficking marijuana by manufacturing

PWIMSD marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance w/n 1000 feet of school

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Also, Robbins was charged with possession of firearm by felon and an additional warrant for assault on a female.

The search that led to the arrests were made with assistance from NC Probation and Parole and FBI Safe Streets.

Robbins received no bond and Johnson received a $75,000 secure bond.

From left, Deandrez Robbins and Alexis Johnson received multiple drug-related charges. (NHCSO)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.