Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC judges uphold legislative maps, change Congress lines

Barring a legal stay, candidate filing resumes Thursday morning using the new boundaries for the May 17 primary.
NC redistricting map
NC redistricting map(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district map.

The three judges ruled Wednesday that the latest U.S. House redistricting performed by the General Assembly fails to meet standards of partisan fairness set recently by the state Supreme Court, so they made some adjustments.

The judges did uphold state House and Senate maps the legislature approved last week. Barring a legal stay, candidate filing resumes Thursday morning using the new boundaries for the May 17 primary.

The Supreme Court had declared congressional and legislative maps enacted in November were illegal partisan gerrymanders that had to be redrawn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The part of the Riverwalk where a car entered the Cape Fear River is taped off and the public...
Man charged with DWI after car crashes into the river in downtown Wilmington
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
District Attorney Jon David met with Sheriff Jody Greene and others Tuesday morning.
Crews continue search for former Chadbourn police chief
The items retrieved from the investigation.
Pender County Sheriff’s Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide

Latest News

Shorelines are eroding across the country as sea levels continue to rise. Experts say living...
Living shorelines: turning towards nature to address sea level rise
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
The part of the Riverwalk where a car entered the Cape Fear River is taped off and the public...
Man charged with DWI after car crashes into the river in downtown Wilmington