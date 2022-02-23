Local real estate company merges with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After 35 years as Century 21 Sweyer and Associates, the real estate company has a new name. And its a big one. The Wilmington-based firm has merged with Berkshire Hathaway, which is owned by billionaire Warren Buffett. Sweyer and Associates is now Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services, Carolina Premier Properties.

Jeff Sweyer, the owner of the Wilmington real estate company says nothing will change internally but the name. He announced the merger to employees during a luncheon on Tuesday.

“If we all love this company, that all stays the same and now we get to add this incredible brand and its going to help us grow to just the next level,” Sweyer told employees.

Sweyer believes the name will bring huge benefits to the real estate market in Southeastern North Carolina.

“Everybody knows Warren Buffett and its one of the most trusted companies in the world and so I just believe it will be a magnet for all consumers,” Sweyer says. “And certainly as we have more and more people moving in from outside the area and the Berkshire brand continues to be so strong in what we call feeder markets for Wilmington, that gives us instant credibility and the ability to continue to do well market share wise.”

