Living shorelines: turning towards nature to address sea level rise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sea levels are on the rise, and the impacts of it can be seen all around Southeastern North Carolina. From Canal Drive in Carolina Beach to Downtown Wilmington, these rising waters are causing very real problems for infrastructure and property.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the next 30 years are predicted to see waters rise at the same rate we saw over the past 100 years.

Typically, people have installed bulkheads, a wall or sorts made to keep water out, but according to experts, they’re not the most efficient way to protect our shores. That’s why there has been a push to utilize a new technique, that is designed to mimic nature.

They’re called living shorelines, and you can’t always see them, but their impacts are visible. They help restore natural wetlands like saltwater marshes and tidal creeks.

An artificial structure to help preserve nature

That’s something Doctor Lexia Weaver, a costal scientist with the North Carolina Coastal Federation says bulkheads destroy.

“What happens is that when the water comes up and hits that bulkhead that energy has nowhere to go so it comes back with it and overtime you lose all of that important habitat,” she said.

The constant battering of waves against these structures and carries out sediment, and that causes the loss of natural wetlands which are nature’s defense against encroaching waters.

Mary-Margaret McKinney, director of coastal restoration at RS Shorelines explains how living shorelines can help.

“That energy hits the living shoreline, part of the wave energy passes through of it, part of it passes over it, as it passes over it sediment drops out of the water column because the wave has been slowed down, that allows the marsh to build up behind,” she said.

These artificial structures are meant to restore habitats and have positive impacts on other aspects of the environment as well --- that’s a good thing for seafood lovers.

“Anywhere that oysters grow, oysters will rapidly colonize the structure and form a living oyster reef,” McKinney said.

Reclaiming wetlands won’t stop sea level rise, but even a small marsh can have dramatic impacts on slowing down the damages from rising tides.

“Even a 10-foot wide marsh is going to slow down all of that wave energy incredibly, like 90% of the wave energy,” Weaver said.

Naturally, the cost of these projects is going to be a concern for some living on the coast, but McKinney says they cost less than a bulkhead, and even less than installing new granite countertops. There’s also a number of grants available through the state that help bear the cost of installing living shorelines. At the end of the day, each structure will be dependent on its size, but there’s instances of homeowners paying just $5,000 to install one.

That’s just a fraction of the cost it would take to replace a home, or restore property damages from rising waters.

At the end of the day, the science is clear --- sea levels are rising --- but with efforts like these to restore wetlands we can keep our heads, and our homes above the water.

