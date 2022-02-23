Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Living shorelines: turning towards nature to address sea level rise

Shorelines are eroding across the country as sea levels continue to rise. Experts say living...
Shorelines are eroding across the country as sea levels continue to rise. Experts say living shorelines can help mitigate the problems.(wect)
By Michael Praats
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sea levels are on the rise, and the impacts of it can be seen all around Southeastern North Carolina. From Canal Drive in Carolina Beach to Downtown Wilmington, these rising waters are causing very real problems for infrastructure and property.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the next 30 years are predicted to see waters rise at the same rate we saw over the past 100 years.

Typically, people have installed bulkheads, a wall or sorts made to keep water out, but according to experts, they’re not the most efficient way to protect our shores. That’s why there has been a push to utilize a new technique, that is designed to mimic nature.

They’re called living shorelines, and you can’t always see them, but their impacts are visible. They help restore natural wetlands like saltwater marshes and tidal creeks.

An artificial structure to help preserve nature

That’s something Doctor Lexia Weaver, a costal scientist with the North Carolina Coastal Federation says bulkheads destroy.

“What happens is that when the water comes up and hits that bulkhead that energy has nowhere to go so it comes back with it and overtime you lose all of that important habitat,” she said.

The constant battering of waves against these structures and carries out sediment, and that causes the loss of natural wetlands which are nature’s defense against encroaching waters.

RELATED: Study shows Wilmington’s nuisance flooding is getting worse

Mary-Margaret McKinney, director of coastal restoration at RS Shorelines explains how living shorelines can help.

“That energy hits the living shoreline, part of the wave energy passes through of it, part of it passes over it, as it passes over it sediment drops out of the water column because the wave has been slowed down, that allows the marsh to build up behind,” she said.

These artificial structures are meant to restore habitats and have positive impacts on other aspects of the environment as well --- that’s a good thing for seafood lovers.

“Anywhere that oysters grow, oysters will rapidly colonize the structure and form a living oyster reef,” McKinney said.

Reclaiming wetlands won’t stop sea level rise, but even a small marsh can have dramatic impacts on slowing down the damages from rising tides.

“Even a 10-foot wide marsh is going to slow down all of that wave energy incredibly, like 90% of the wave energy,” Weaver said.

Naturally, the cost of these projects is going to be a concern for some living on the coast, but McKinney says they cost less than a bulkhead, and even less than installing new granite countertops. There’s also a number of grants available through the state that help bear the cost of installing living shorelines. At the end of the day, each structure will be dependent on its size, but there’s instances of homeowners paying just $5,000 to install one.

That’s just a fraction of the cost it would take to replace a home, or restore property damages from rising waters.

At the end of the day, the science is clear --- sea levels are rising --- but with efforts like these to restore wetlands we can keep our heads, and our homes above the water.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The part of the Riverwalk where a car entered the Cape Fear River is taped off and the public...
Man charged with DWI after car crashes into the river in downtown Wilmington
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
District Attorney Jon David met with Sheriff Jody Greene and others Tuesday morning.
Crews continue search for former Chadbourn police chief
The items retrieved from the investigation.
Pender County Sheriff’s Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide

Latest News

A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
NC judges create their own congressional map, uphold legislative maps
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
The part of the Riverwalk where a car entered the Cape Fear River is taped off and the public...
Man charged with DWI after car crashes into the river in downtown Wilmington