Leland Planning Board considers annexing land for contentious development proposal

Leland's planning board considers amendment to annex land from NHC
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland’s planning board is meeting to discuss a developers request to annex a piece of land along the Cape Fear River across from downtown Wilmington.

Also, the board is looking at a text amendment to create a riverfront mixed-use zoning district.

A similar re-zoning request stalled in New Hanover County.

The developers propose building a high-rise complex, to be known as The Villages at Battleship Point, on the land with condos, a hotel, restaurants, a museum and shops.

