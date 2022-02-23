Leland Planning Board considers annexing land for contentious development proposal

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland’s planning board is meeting to discuss a developers request to annex a piece of land along the Cape Fear River across from downtown Wilmington.

Also, the board is looking at a text amendment to create a riverfront mixed-use zoning district.

A similar re-zoning request stalled in New Hanover County.

The developers propose building a high-rise complex, to be known as The Villages at Battleship Point, on the land with condos, a hotel, restaurants, a museum and shops.

