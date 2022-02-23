Laying the foundation to combat violence: A first look at New Hanover County’s newest department, Port City United

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In New Hanover County, violence has been deemed a public health crisis.

Elected leaders have committed $39 million over the next several years to address the problem, starting with a $3.6 million budget amendment for 2022 programs.

The first round of funds includes expansions of existing nonprofits and the creation of an umbrella agency to interrupt violence and provide the support that would prevent things from going wrong in the first place.

County leaders took WECT behind the doors to the future home of Port City United, the county’s newest department.

“We were lucky that a floor here at 320 Chestnut building is shell space, it wasn’t finished off in the renovation that was done seven years ago,” said New Hanover County Chief Facilities Officer Sara Warmuth.

The 5,000 square foot space will cost $865,000 to up-fit into the Port City United headquarters.

The ball is already rolling on the new space’s design. Leaders are looking past the exposed wiring and insulation to visualize offices, conference rooms and a “Connect Center,” where they will track tips on social media, and take calls from the community.

The floor sits unfinished still, but serves as tangible proof that the ideas discussed by countless nonprofits, local leaders and educators since the shooting at New Hanover High School are well on their way to becoming reality.

“You have the Cure Violence component, which is the mediators and outreach workers. You’ll have the Community Resource Coordinator component, which will be in schools, and then you’ll have the ‘Connect Center,’ which will be here as well, so you’ve got three components all under the umbrella of Port City United,” said assistant county manager Tufanna Bradley.

They used established programs ‘Cure Violence’ and ‘Bull City United’ in Durham as a framework for Port City United, but Bradley says the models have been adjusted to align with the goals discussed in their planning conversations with teachers, students, law enforcement, nonprofits and business leaders.

It will take more than four walls to make their model work, with county leaders actively searching for 45 team members to staff Port City United. The county plans to employ 23 new people, and contract with nonprofits to head up the Community Resource Coordinator component.

Coordinators will work in International School at Gregory, Snipes Academy of Art and Design, Forest Hills Global Elementary, Rachel Freeman School of Engineering, D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy, Williston Middle School and New Hanover High School to provide case management and ensure student educational, nutritional, health and social needs are met.

The new hires working in other capacities under Port City United will be trained on evidence-based violence prevention models, but the most important thing hiring managers are looking for is people neighbors already know and trust.

It’s a full circle moment for Bradley, who says her passion for violence intervention comes in part from being personally affected.

“I have experienced it. I’ve lived in it and I want-- I don’t want future generations to have to experience the same things that I have experienced, so I have the opportunity to build something that will at least reduce that,” said Bradley.

There’s still a lot to be done before Port City United can reach that goal, but the milestones are coming as soon as this spring. The new hires are expected to begin work in April, months before the final touches are put on the headquarters.

“Department like Port City United brings excitement...we’re happy to bring a space that helps them in their operation,” said Warmuth.

Next fall, the holes in the walls will be gone, filling the gaps in our community’s safety nets and ensuring future families don’t suffer holes in their hearts.

Job postings are already up, and can be found on the county’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.