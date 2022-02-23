Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: record highs possible, big changes likely

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a slight chance of fog and rain but, for the most part, partly sunny skies and toasty southwest breezes will be the main drivers. Expect balmy high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s on the barrier islands to quickly morph to the upper 70s and lower 80s for most mainland sections of the Cape Fear Region. The record high for February 23 at Wilmington - 80, set in 1975 - will be challenged. Good luck with your spring fever!

Thursday begins your longer range First Alert Forecast with temperatures generally five to ten degrees cooler than Wednesday. Near-record warm southwesterlies are likely to roar right back for Friday, but the final weekend of February continues to look sharply cooler with most times and places waffling through the 40s and 50s. Also, as a low pressure system throws moisture over the chilly dome, you may expect rain chances to spike to relatively promising but not certain levels: 40% for Sunday.

Catch more details and peek into March with your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can always extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The part of the Riverwalk where a car entered the Cape Fear River is taped off and the public...
Car crashes into the river in downtown Wilmington
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
District Attorney Jon David met with Sheriff Jody Greene and others Tuesday morning.
Crews continue search for former Chadbourn police chief
The items retrieved from the investigation.
Pender County Sheriff’s Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Feb. 22, 2022.
First Alert Forecast: possible record-highs ahead of a cool down
A record high in Wilmington is possible on Wednesday
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Feb. 22, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Feb. 22, 2022
First Alert Forecast: 70s and 80s, until...
Your First Alert Forecast from early Tue., Feb. 22, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from early Tue., Feb. 22, 2022