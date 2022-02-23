First Alert Forecast: record highs possible, big changes likely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a slight chance of fog and rain but, for the most part, partly sunny skies and toasty southwest breezes will be the main drivers. Expect balmy high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s on the barrier islands to quickly morph to the upper 70s and lower 80s for most mainland sections of the Cape Fear Region. The record high for February 23 at Wilmington - 80, set in 1975 - will be challenged. Good luck with your spring fever!

Thursday begins your longer range First Alert Forecast with temperatures generally five to ten degrees cooler than Wednesday. Near-record warm southwesterlies are likely to roar right back for Friday, but the final weekend of February continues to look sharply cooler with most times and places waffling through the 40s and 50s. Also, as a low pressure system throws moisture over the chilly dome, you may expect rain chances to spike to relatively promising but not certain levels: 40% for Sunday.

Catch more details and peek into March with your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can always extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

