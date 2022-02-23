First Alert Forecast: after a record high Wednesday, a brief cooldown for Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your Wednesday afternoon featured temperatures ranging from the 60s along the Brunswick County beaches to a record setting high of 82 in the Port City. This evening will be variably clouds and mild with a few stray showers. Lows will only drop into the upper 50s. Watch out for areas of dense fog overnight, especially near the beaches and bodies of water.

With the milder weather, tree pollen counts have been going up and up and up. Take care! pic.twitter.com/NgE9wIk11p — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) February 23, 2022

Thursday begins your longer range First Alert Forecast with temperatures generally five to ten degrees cooler than Wednesday. Near-record warm southwesterlies are likely to roar right back for Friday, but the final weekend of February continues to look sharply cooler with most times and places waffling through the 40s and 50s. Also, as a low pressure system throws moisture over the chilly dome, you may expect rain chances to spike to relatively promising but not certain levels: 40% for Sunday.

Catch more details and peek into March with your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can always extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

