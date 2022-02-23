Senior Connect
Car crashes into the river in downtown Wilmington

The part of the Riverwalk where a car entered the Cape Fear River is taped off and the public...
The part of the Riverwalk where a car entered the Cape Fear River is taped off and the public is advised to stay clear of the area.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews searched the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington Tuesday evening after a car crashed into the water shortly after 6:30 p.m.

After WPD responded to the call of a vehicle in the river at Water and Ann St., police were informed that the driver was still in the water hanging onto the pilings.

The driver was pulled to safety by fire crews. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness said she saw damaged railings in the area in front of restaurants south of Market Street.

A spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department said WPD is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash where the vehicle went into the Cape Fear River.

A car matching the submerged vehicle had eluded the police earlier in the evening; however, police were not behind the vehicle at the time of the crash, police say. At the earlier time, officers were trying to stop the car for traffic violations. The car chase was called off for safety purposes.

Emergency crews cleared the scene by 9 p.m. The spokesperson said officers have marked where the vehicle is in the water.

Ann St. and Water St. at the Riverwalk is blocked off and the public is advised to avoid this area.

Crews respond to scene of car crashing into river.
Crews respond to scene of car crashing into river.(WECT)

This is a developing story.

