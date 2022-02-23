Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

10-year-old sells bath bombs to raise awareness about Down syndrome

10-year-old Brody Krein and mother Jen Klein, creating bath bombs to spread awareness for World...
10-year-old Brody Krein and mother Jen Klein, creating bath bombs to spread awareness for World Down Syndrome Day.
By Jody Kerzman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D (KFYR/Gray News) -- March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day.

Every year, one North Dakota family finds a new way to celebrate. Their goal is to raise awareness and make a little money for Designer Genes, a group that provides support for families and people with Down syndrome, according to KFYR.

This year, they’re using bath bombs to help spread their message.

Brody Krein has been hard at work, getting those bath bombs packaged up and ready to sell. The 10-year-old made them with his mom, Jen Klein.

Now they’re hoping these bath bombs will help raise money for Designer Genes, a local group that provides support for families and people with Down syndrome. They’re also hoping their bath bombs might help raise awareness about Down syndrome, something Klein knew nothing about when Brody was born 10 years ago.

“Back when Brody was born, I was naive. I knew nothing about Down syndrome,” admitted Klein.

She quickly learned about the challenges and the rewards that come with raising a child with an extra chromosome.

“Every day he makes me smile,” said Klein. “Brody has taught me so much, how to be a better mom, how to be a better parent. I think he has brought awareness to our whole family. Everybody looks at people with disabilities different now because of Brody. And I mean, he just teaches us so much more every day we learn from him.”

Lessons she hopes her son will continue teaching others.

“On the outside, he may look different but inside he can do anything that he sets his mind to when he wants to,” she said.

Right now, his mind is set on getting these bath bombs ready to sell and he’s ready to show the world what he’s capable of, one bath bomb at a time.

Brody’s Bath Bombs are available in several scents and sizes; they range in price from $1 to $2. You can learn more about Brody’s Bath Bombs and place an order on his Facebook page, Brody’s Buddies Bath Bombs.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago
Gavin Munn can be seen on the new Netflix show, "Raising Dion." (Source: Instagram GavinWMunn)
Middle school student from Wilmington talks about acting success in two shows
The items retrieved from the investigation.
Pender County Sheriff’s Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills

Latest News

This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
National Guard to help DC control traffic for truck convoys
Century 21 Sweyer and Associates merges with Berkshire Hathaway, a Warren Buffett company
Local real estate company merges with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway
FILE - Mark Lanegan performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on...
Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
4 people killed in military-contracted chopper crash at missile range facility in Hawaii