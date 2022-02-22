UNCW swimming and diving coaches Guntoro and Bunn receive top honors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s swimming and diving coaches have received top honors following the men’s and women’s teams stellar performances at the recent CAA Championship meets.

Head Coach Bobby Guntoro is the Colonial Athletic Association’s men’s swimming Coach of the Year while Beau Bunn received the honor of CAA Coach of the Year for both men’s and women’s diving sports.

Guntoro’s men’s team won the CAA Championship, the 14th in program history and first since 2014, by a large margin. The Seahawks scored 886.5 points, well ahead of second-place Delaware’s 643, while the women placed second to William & Mary in the program’s best showing since 2010. The former Seahawk swimmer is in his second season leading UNCW’s teams.

Bunn, is also a former UNCW athlete and champion CAA diver, has coached the men’s diving team for three years and the women’s team for two. It was his fourth diving Coach of the Year honor.

UNCW junior Henderson Louviere took home five gold medals with individual titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. He was also a part of the three gold-medal UNCW relay teams. Freshman diver Nic Newis won both boards in the men’s meet, and junior Courtney Klausen swept the women’s diving events.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.