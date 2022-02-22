Senior Connect
Pender County Sheriff’s Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills

The items retrieved from the investigation.
The items retrieved from the investigation.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler revealed on Monday that their investigators retrieved 10,000 fentanyl pills.

The PCSO made the announcement on Facebook Monday evening. Investigators also took $80,000 in cash and several firearms.

“Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics agents seized the above items keeping them out of the hands of criminals and keeping these pills from causing overdoses and deaths,” writes the PCSO in a Facebook post.

****Guns, Drugs, and Drug currency taken off the streets of Pender County.**** Sheriff Alan Cutler announces the...

Posted by Pender County Sheriff on Monday, February 21, 2022

