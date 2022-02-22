Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases lowest since Thanksgiving weekend

North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of daily new cases in North Carolina has dropped to the lowest number since Thanksgiving weekend.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported just 1,716 new cases on Tuesday. The last time it was this low was back on November 28th when there were 1,041 cases reported.

The number of people in the hospital continues to drop as well. DHHS said hospitalizations stood at 2,215, while a month ago it peaked at 5,206.

Deaths have also dropped across the state. DHHS said just one person died on Monday from the virus. The last time that happened was last summer.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago
Gavin Munn can be seen on the new Netflix show, "Raising Dion." (Source: Instagram GavinWMunn)
Middle school student from Wilmington talks about acting success in two shows
The items retrieved from the investigation.
Pender County Sheriff’s Office seizes 10,000 fentanyl pills

Latest News

With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say
Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets...
Canada police arrest dozens in attempt to end COVID-19 protests
Study finds e-cigarettes are less effective for quitting smoking
New research raises doubts on the effectiveness of e-cigarettes in quitting smoking
File Photo: E-cigarette
Study finds e-cigarettes are less effective for quitting smoking