Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mother and her boyfriend charged with murder after police find body of 4-year-old missing since 2020

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in the Thomas County Jail in Colby, Kansas on Sunday, according to jail documents.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Thomas County Jail)
By Charles Gazaway, Tori Gessner and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - The mother of a 4-year-old Kentucky girl and her boyfriend have been charged with her murder after the child’s body was found over the weekend.

In addition to murder, Catherine Abigail McKinney, 21, and Dakota Hugh Hill, 26, both of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, are charged with abuse of a corpse. They are being held in the Shelby County Detention Center in Shelbyville, Kentucky, according to WAVE News.

Serenity McKinney was last seen in December 2020, and was reported missing on Jan. 31 2021 by her grandparents.

Kentucky State Police said Serenity’s body was found Feb. 18 in a wooded area near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line, around 20 miles west of where the couple lived.

“We hoped that this would have a better outcome, that we would find Serenity alive,” KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp said. “That’s what we wanted. That’s what we prayed for.”

McKinney and Hill were both arrested last week in Kansas and extradited to Kentucky to face charges.

Pam Darnall, the CEO and President of Family and Children’s Place, said it’s more common for children Serenity’s age and younger to die from child abuse or neglect because they’re not able to speak up for themselves.

While police have not indicated whether Serenity was abused prior to her death, Darnall said it’s important adults know the signs just in case, including bruising on the torso, neck, or ears, and changes in behavior.

“Sometimes (in general) what we hear when children die as a result of abuse or neglect, sometimes what we hear is someone who was close to that family say, ‘Well gosh, now that I think about it I do remember something that looking back could’ve been an indicator (of abuse),’” Darnall said.

Adults in Kentucky and Indiana are required by law to report suspected child abuse even if they are not certain it is occurring or do not have all of the facts about the child’s situation.

“You may not be the only person making the call, but if others are making the call about suspicions, piecing it all together could be what really helps that child,” Darnall said. “You don’t have to have all the information.”

Serenity’s family launched a GoFundMe to cover her funeral costs and legal expenses.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
A man is recovering in the hospital after a fight broke out at Hooters, ending with shots fired.
One injured in shooting during fight at Hooters
Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday.
Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago
The housing market trend is still booming into 2022.
Housing market and remodeling businesses booming into 2022

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide
FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Canada lawmakers extend emergency powers for truck protests
Authorities said a 4-year-old fired a gun at police outside a Utah McDonald's.
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers