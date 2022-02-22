Man who shot brother during argument sentenced to prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County man has pleaded guilty in connection to shooting his brother during an argument last year.

Timothy Lambert, who originally was charged with attempted murder, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury Monday.

He was sentenced to 67-93 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,265 in court costs.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Lambert and his brother, Matthew Lambert, were arguing in a home in the 7200 block of Copperfield Court last April when Matthew barricaded himself in a room.

Timothy Lambert then fired a shot with a rifle through the door of the room, striking Matthew in the shoulder.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.