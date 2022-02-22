Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
On. Feb. 16, Scott Prevatte, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of taking indecent liberties...
Man pleads guilty to sex crimes which occurred about 20 years ago
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide
A man is recovering in the hospital after a fight broke out at Hooters, ending with shots fired.
One injured in shooting during fight at Hooters
Charles Edward Quick, 43, was arrested on Thursday.
Man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Family not hopeful about search for Chadbourn's former police chief
Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office investigates shooting death as homicide
Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office investigates shooting death as homicide
Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death along...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death as homicide