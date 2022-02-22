Man injured when multiple shots fired at Chadbourn mobile home park

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - One person was injured after multiple shots were fired in a mobile home park south of Chadbourn on Feb. 17.

According to an incident report, deputies responded to a mobile home park along Williams Road shortly after 11 a.m.

A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says a 27-year-old man was struck in the upper body when someone driving by began firing shots.

The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Multiple homes were struck by gunfire during the shooting.

The incident still under investigation.

