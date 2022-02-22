Independence Mall to host 24th annual TreeFest this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can grab up to five trees or grasses for free at this weekend’s 24th annual TreeFest from Feb. 25-26 at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

Over 7,000 plants will be available at the event in the Independence Mall’s JC Penny corridor. Everything is first come first serve, and New Hanover County suggests a $5 donation per household. The selection includes trees such as bald cypress, black walnut, red maple, persimmon, silky dogwood and more for the green thumbs of Cape Fear.

The first TreeFest was held in 1997 after hurricanes Bertha and Fran greatly reduced local tree populations. Since then, the event has given away over 100,000 tree seedlings.

Because the trees are bare root, be ready to take them home and plant them as soon as possible. Before grabbing a few trees, you can also talk to the experts at TreeFest who will help you learn more about proper planting practices.

According to NHC Arboretum Direct Lloyd Singleton, “While we avoided a hurricane this season, we know our area has suffered significant tree loss in recent years and TreeFest is a great opportunity to get replacement trees and rebuild the canopy in our community.”

Per a NHC press release:

“The NC Forest Service Nursey in Goldsboro, NC grew the plants for this event. A voluntary planning committee and many sponsors, including the NC Forest Service, NC Cooperative Extension, New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District, UNCW Department of Environmental Sciences, Wilmington Earth Day Alliance, Alliance for Cape Fear Trees, New Hanover County Parks and Gardens and Independence Mall, make TreeFest possible, and by generous donations from its patrons.”

