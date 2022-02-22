Senior Connect
H.E.R., The War on Drugs, The Black Crowes announce shows in Wilmington

H.E.R. (Source: BETNetworks/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raB5HKrOM-A&t=96s)
H.E.R. (Source: BETNetworks/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raB5HKrOM-A&t=96s)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three more shows have been announced for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington this year.

On Friday, June 10, H.E.R. will be bringing the Back of My Mind Tour to the Port City.

On Saturday, June 18, The Black Crowes will perform their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, in its entirety.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, The War on Drugs will play at the downtown venue.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday.

H.E.R. has earned 21 Grammy nominations and has won four times. Her song, I Can’t Breathe, won the Grammy for Song of the Year in 2021, and she won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Fight For You from the film, Judas and the Black Messiah.

The Black Crowes have sold more than 30 million albums since releasing Shake Your Money Maker in 1990.

The War on Drugs won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2017 for its for album, A Deeper Understanding. The band’s latest record, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, was released in 2021.

