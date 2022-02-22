First Alert Forecast: possible record-highs ahead of a cool down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this Tuesday 2-22-22, mild south breezes have helped bring some much bigger digits to the temperature conversation - like seven. 70+ highs occurred for most parts of the Cape Fear Region. With an upper level ridge in place, expect lows tonight to drop where average highs are for this time of year: lower 60s. Wednesday, temperatures will rise to challenge the record of 80 degrees held for over 45 years.

Calling all weather geeks, statistics nerds, and history buffs: Wednesday continues to carry a legit shot at a record high. pic.twitter.com/NdIJNxxzWs — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) February 22, 2022

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature more possible record-setting warmth for Friday as well. For both Wednesday & Friday: inland areas appear likely to feel the record-rivaling upper 70s to middle 80s; almost-as-balmy upper 60s to middle 70s are more probable closer to the coast. Through this time, skies should primarily remain a mix of sun and clouds with a continued option for a fog bank or passing shower.

Heading into the weekend, big edits in the forecast are coming! Catch your seven-day forecast, including cooler and wetter weekend changes, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

