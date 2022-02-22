Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: 70s and 80s, until...

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this Tuesday 2-22-22, mild south breezes will help bring some much bigger digits to the temperature conversation - like seven. As in: 70+ highs are likely for most parts of the Cape Fear Region. Closer to the 52-degree ocean, a few coastal spots may hold in the middle and upper 60s. Apart from stray fog banks and raindrops, enjoy a decent day of clouds breaking for a little sun.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature more warmth, especially Wednesday and Friday. On these days: inland areas appear likely to feel the record-rivaling upper 70s to middle 80s; almost-as-balmy upper 60s to middle 70s are more probable closer to the coast. Through this time, skies should primarily remain a mix of sun and clouds with a continued option for a fog bank or passing shower.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including cooler and wetter weekend changes, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can always extend to a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

