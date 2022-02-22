Senior Connect
Deputies with NHCSO pitch in to replace bike for hostage victim

Shortly after the hostage situation off Carolina Beach Road in November 2021, deputies pitched...
Shortly after the hostage situation off Carolina Beach Road in November 2021, deputies pitched in to buy the victim, a nine-year-old girl, a new bike.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies presented the child victim of a hostage situation with a new bike at the Myrtle Grove Fire Station Tuesday afternoon — for the second time.

Sheriff’s office: Hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting

Shortly after the hostage situation off Carolina Beach Road in November 2021, deputies pitched in to buy the victim, a nine-year-old girl, a new bike.

Since the incident, the grandmother and the girl had moved away from the property where it happened; however, the bike was locked up in a storage shed on the property.

Recently, a man looking to buy the property reported someone had broken into the shed. The bike was one of the items stolen.

Upon hearing this, deputies pooled their resources once again to replace a bike.

