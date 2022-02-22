Senior Connect
Crews continue search for former Chadbourn police chief

District Attorney Jon David met with Sheriff Jody Greene and others Tuesday morning.
District Attorney Jon David met with Sheriff Jody Greene and others Tuesday morning.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - Crews continue to search Tuesday for former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey, who was reported missing Sunday.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office found Spivey’s truck at the Sand Hills Hunting Club and his boat was found along the Lumber River nearby.

The sheriff’s office started searching the river around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, but suspended the search once the sun went down.

Crews started searching again just after sunrise on Tuesday. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has a dive team of 8 people in the water searching, along with a few boats. Lumberton Water Rescue and Tabor City Fire are also assisting the crews on the water. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the air with a helicopter to search the area.

District Attorney Jon David met with Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene at the scene Tuesday morning.

Greene says the river is about 8-10 feet deep in this part of the river.

Crews have split up to search different parts of the river using sonar devices.

As of noon on Tuesday, Sheriff Greene says they haven’t found any more evidence than what they had last night, but they will continue searching until they find Spivey.

